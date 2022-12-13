The global high voltage cable market is set to surge with a 5.12% CAGR during the forecasting years, 2023-2032

New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL HIGH VOLTAGE CABLE MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372989/?utm_source=GNW

As a result of this surge, the demand for more power transmission and generation is expected, thereby increasing the requirement for high voltage cables.



Moreover, the rapidly increasing rate of infrastructural development in various nations is predicted to drive the need to set up robust electrical transmission and connectivity solutions, surging growth of the global high voltage cable market.

Furthermore, depleting fossil fuels have attracted governments’ attention worldwide, resulting in investments in renewable energy projects like tidal power plants, solar plants, and onshore & offshore wind farms.Besides, the growing electricity requirements have led to numerous renewable energy projects.



Therefore, high voltage cable demands in power distribution centers, oil & gas mining, and power utilities industries are increasing rapidly.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global high voltage cable market growth assessment entails the evaluation of Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market in revenue owing to the growing electricity infrastructure in developing countries and the presence of leading energy producers in the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Competitiveness among companies is predicted to continue during the projected period owing to the presence of numerous reputable market players.Due to strict government regulations, the rivals strive to acquire more contracts to maintain their position.



As a result, there is fierce competition among market participants.

Some of the leading companies in the market include Siemens, Prysmian Group, Nexans, Southwire Company LLC, etc.



