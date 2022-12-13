The global intelligent roadways transport management systems market is anticipated to surge with a 10.98% CAGR during the assessment period, 2023-2032

New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL INTELLIGENT ROADWAYS TRANSPORT MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372984/?utm_source=GNW

The increase in vehicles on the road every year creates traffic congestion worldwide.



Moreover, several economically rich countries have built intelligent transport management systems to efficiently manage traffic and highways. The increasing number of vehicles on the roads is expected to lead to increased demand for intelligent transport management systems.

Furthermore, as per the World Bank database, in 2019, over 4 billion people lived in cities.This trend is expected to continue by the end of 2050, with nearly 7 out of 10 people worldwide living in cities.



Therefore, the rising urban population and the need for intelligent transport systems can accelerate the demand for numerous components and systems, such as traffic displays, toll management software, security cameras, etc.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global intelligent roadways transport management systems market growth evaluation entails the assessment of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market in revenue owing to the rising number of vehicles and rapidly developing smart cities in emerging economies.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Major global players are expected to command a strong client base and be less influenced by market competition.However, other vendors in the market are expected to compete intensely with each other to gain access to the market share.



Moreover, vendors are increasingly partnering with technology providers to gain capabilities and increase product differentiation.

Some leading market players include Blue Yonder, SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Manhattan Associates Inc, Oracle Corporation, etc.



