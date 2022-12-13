CCPPP announces new board directors & new chair for 2022-2023

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships is pleased to announce its 2022-2023 Board of Directors, including Johanne Mullen, Partner, PwC Canada, as the Council’s new Chair.

The 30-person volunteer board, including five new directors, was elected virtually by member organizations at the Council’s annual general meeting on November 30. Given the unique nature of the Council, directors come from both the public and private sector.

“I’m delighted to welcome our incredible roster of board members, representing a who’s who of experts involved in the procurement, financing, development, design, construction and operations and maintenance of infrastructure across Canada,” said Mullen.

“These directors will play an active role in helping evolve and deliver on the Council’s new mission and vision as governments across Canada continue to make historic investments in infrastructure and seek to resolve ongoing labour and inflationary challenges. I look forward to digging in with them to further enhance and share the industry’s understanding of the issues and in applying lessons learned to help create new opportunities for the country’s P3 pipeline to grow.”

The full slate of CCPPP’s 2022-2023 Board of Directors is as follows:

Johanne Mullen, Partner, PwC Canada and Chair, CCPPP

Mac Bell, Managing Director, Infrastructure Investments, Fengate Asset Management

Linda Brown, Partner, McCarthy Tétrault LLP and Chair, Communications Committee, CCPPP

Brian Budden, President and CEO, Plenary Americas

Sam Chai, President, Kiewit Development

Lee Clayton, Senior Vice President, PCL Constructors Inc.

Ehren Cory, Chief Executive Officer, Canada Infrastructure Bank

Niilo Edwards, Executive Director, First Nations Major Projects Coalition

Maxine Ethier, Managing Director, Legal, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Marie Foley, Senior Director, BTY Group

Cory Grandy, Deputy Minister, Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Transportation and Infrastructure

Nuria Haltiwanger, Chair, ACS Infrastructure and CEO, Iridium Concesiones de Infraestructuras

Eitan Ladizinsky, Senior Vice President, Aecon Concessions

Vince Lalonde, City Manager, City of Surrey, BC

Adam Laughlin, Deputy City Manager Integrated Infrastructure Services, City of Edmonton, AB

Michael Ledgett, Partner, Dentons LLP and Corporate Secretary, CCPPP

Michael Lindsay, President and Chief Executive Officer, Infrastructure Ontario

Paul Mitcham, City Manager and Chief Administrative Officer, City of Mississauga, ON

Louise Panneton, President, P1 Consulting

Robert Peraita, Vice President, Alternative Project Delivery, Major Projects, Colas Canada

Tim Philpotts, Partner and National Public Sector Transactions Advisory Leader, EY Canada and Treasurer, CCPPP

Carlos Planelles, Managing Director, Infrastructure, North America, ACCIONA Infrastructure

David Pratt, President, PRT Group Inc.

Grenville Riley, Managing Director, Graham Capital

David Thom, President, IBI Group

Kyle Toffan, Deputy Minister, SaskBuilds and Procurement, Government of Saskatchewan

Stephanie Vaillancourt, President, Capital and Operations & Maintenance (O&M), SNC-Lavalin

Josh Van Deurzen, Partner, Torys LLP

Barbara Carmona Venancio, Chief Representative Officer, Caixabank

Bing Bing Wang, Partner, Deloitte Canada

CCPPP would also like to express its sincere appreciation to its outgoing board members for their significant contributions over several years, including long-time member and former board chair Mark Bain, Partner, Torys LLP, who announced last month at P3 2022 that he was stepping down from the role after serving for six years.

The other outgoing directors include:

Elisabeth Hivon, Executive Director & Partner, Canada, Meridiam Infrastructure North America

Steve Nackan, Executive Vice President & President, Aecon Concessions

Steve Small, Senior Vice President, Integrated Project Delivery, Parsons Corporation, and

Beata Swist, Managing Director, Global Power and Infrastructure, National Bank Financial

About the Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships

Established in 1993, CCPPP is a national not-for-profit non-partisan, member-based organization with broad representation from across the public and private sectors. Our mission is to collaborate with all levels of government and Indigenous communities to enable smart, innovative approaches to infrastructure development and service delivery that achieve the best outcomes for Canadians. The Council is a proponent of evidence-based public policy in support of P3s, facilitates the adoption of international best practices, and educates stakeholders and the community on the economic and social benefits of public-private partnerships.