GLOBAL ALUMINUM MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030

MARKET INSIGHTS

Aluminum is one of the lightest engineering metals, with a strength-to-weight ratio that is superior compared to steel.The material is extracted from the principal ore called bauxite.



In addition to being corrosion resistant, aluminum is a conductor of both heat and electricity as well as a good reflector of heat and light.

The rising applications of aluminum in various industries such as construction, electrical, transportation, marine aircraft, and others have led to a surge in demand for the metal.As a result, this factor plays an essential role in driving the market growth during the forecasted years.



Furthermore, the substitution of stainless steel with aluminum predominantly by automotive manufacturers is further expected to bolster the demand for aluminum.The material is highly preferred by automotive manufacturers for increasing fuel economy as well as minimizing emissions.



Aluminum is also utilized by electric vehicle manufacturers for reducing vehicles’ weight and, subsequently, achieving an improved driving range.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global aluminum market growth assessment includes a thorough analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading market during the projected year.



The market growth of the region is credited to key factors such as the increasing preference towards hybrid-electric and battery-electric vehicles as well as the growing investments in construction activities and developing infrastructure.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The global aluminum market is characterized by a high degree of competition between players with development capabilities. Therefore, the industrial rivalry within the market is expected to be intense during the forecast period.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd (CHALCO), Hindalco Industries Ltd, Rio Tinto, etc.



