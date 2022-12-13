Airborne Surveillance Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 6.29 Billion by 2026, Globally, at 4.62% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “ Airborne Surveillance Market ” By Type (LiDAR, Imaging System, Radar), By Service (Surveillance Training, Data Analysis, Mission Equipped Aircraft, Aircraft Leasing), By Platform (Manned Systems, Unmanned System, Balloons/Aerostats), By Application (Military, Defense, and Security, Commercial), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Airborne Surveillance Market size was valued at USD 4.38 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.29 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.62% from 2019 to 2026.

Global Airborne Surveillance Market Overview

Airborne surveillance refers to the kind of monitoring used to increase sovereign borders and homeland security, as well as to support policies that support efficient operation completion and long-term system availability. The technology is mostly employed in the observation, engineering, defense, inspection, and military fields, among others. In order to monitor environmental events and behaviors and spot gliding aircraft, airborne surveillance is performed. Images and videos are used to collect the data from aerial surveillance. Unmanned aerial surveillance vehicles, helicopters, and other air and ground vehicles are used for data collection and observation during airborne surveillance.

There are various commercial uses for airborne surveillance, but the security, defense, and military industries are where it is most prevalent. Border security, oil spills, land mapping, accidents, and other ground and maritime surveillance operations are just a few of the things that airborne surveillance tries to provide early warning information about. For the numerous different uses of aerial surveillance operations, various special mission aircraft are built. Due to high entrance hurdles, competitive operational, maintenance, and logistical services, expensive capital expenditures, and high maintenance and ground support to the crew during surveillance, the market has high entry barriers.

One of the key reasons fueling the market throughout the forecast timeframe is the ability of airborne surveillance to easily and remotely monitor, even in remote locations. Other aspects anticipated to drive the market growth include the need for real-time information for security and other special purposes, an increase in accidents, an increase in the number of drones due to the Internet of Things (IoT), and demand for commercial applications, as well as growing technological advancements in airborne surveillance systems. Nevertheless, throughout the anticipated period, the market expansion for aerial surveillance may be constrained by the high initial investment and maintenance expenses.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The “Global Airborne Surveillance Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Airborne Surveillance Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Saab, BAE Systems, Safran, Thales, Leica Geosystems, Teledyne Technologies, Leonardo, FLIR Systems, Northrop Grumman, L-3 Wescam.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Airborne Surveillance Market into Type, Service, Platform, Application, and Geography.

Airborne Surveillance Market, by Type LiDAR Imaging System Radar

Airborne Surveillance Market, by Service Surveillance Training Data Analysis Mission Equipped Aircraft Aircraft Leasing

Airborne Surveillance Market, by Platform Manned Systems Unmanned System Balloons/Aerostats

Airborne Surveillance Market, by Application Military, Defense, and Security Commercial

Airborne Surveillance Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



