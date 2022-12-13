Pinnacle Mergers Represents Lithia Motors in the Purchase of Three Denver Dealerships

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions, a nationwide auto dealership brokerage firm, completes another successful deal, representing client Lithia Motors in the purchase of three dealerships in Denver, Colorado. Combining decades of experience with the successful closing of over 650 deals, Pinnacle continues to represent luxury, premium and family-owned dealerships with the same dedication and integrity that has made them a standout in the industry for generations.

Through the years, Pinnacle has represented Lithia Motors in over 50 transactions as the buyer and seller in numerous states from Hawaii to New York. In this most recent closing, Pinnacle brokered the purchase of Ferrari, Bentley and Lotus of Denver for Lithia Motors, which was being sold by Aleks Vekselberg. In addition to the numerous deals Pinnacle has closed with Lithia Motors in the past, they have also represented Aleks Vekselberg in the sale of Algar Ferrari of Philadelphia.

"We consider it a great responsibility to represent our clients, which is why our dedication, transparency and attention to detail are of the utmost importance. It is always a special privilege to work with Lithia Motors time and time again because I believe that speaks volumes to our team and the level of success we strive to deliver for our clients. We have always focused on doing business the right way and building strong industry connections and relationships which have led to second-to-none clients like Lithia Motors," said Bill Scrivner, founder and CEO of Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions.

This sale also represents the fourth Ferrari Dealership that Pinnacle has sold in the past 24 months, a monumental accomplishment and a true testament to the focus Pinnacle has placed on knowing the industry and positioning itself as an expert in the field. By advocating for clients to maximize their value and building trust through honest business practices, Pinnacle is closing in on another fantastic year of client and business success.

"Our team combines over 60 years of experience, but it is still such an honor to know clients trust us to leverage that knowledge on their behalf to broker the sale of their life's work. We remain committed to a level of honesty and transparency that keeps our client's interest at the forefront of each closing, protecting them and maximizing each transaction on their behalf," Bill Scrivner of Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions.

Pinnacle will launch into 2023 with the same commitment to integrity and customer success that has guided them for the last three decades. Continuing to utilize their unparalleled industry knowledge to serve as intermediaries for their clients, Pinnacle looks forward to another great year of aiding their clients to achieve their goals as buyers or sellers.

To learn more about the services offered by Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions or to receive a confidential consultation, visit www.pinnaclemergers.com.

