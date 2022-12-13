The Global Metaverse in E-commerce Market is expected to grow by $85885.22 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 39.65% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metaverse in E-commerce Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279766/?utm_source=GNW

65% during the forecast period. Our report on the metaverse in the e-commerce market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of AR technology, the growing e-commerce industry, and product discovery and personalization.



The metaverse in the e-commerce market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• AR and VR

• Blockchain

• Mixed reality

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the highly personalized digital experience as one of the prime reasons driving the metaverse in e-commerce market growth during the next few years. Also, growing smartphone penetration and use of 5G and growing marketing initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on metaverse in the e-commerce market covers the following areas:

• Metaverse in e-commerce market sizing

• Metaverse in e-commerce market forecast

• Metaverse in e-commerce market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metaverse in e-commerce market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Autodesk Inc., Block Inc., Dealskart Online Services Pvt. Ltd., Epic Games Inc., Globant SA, Kestone CL US Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., Matterport Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Queppelin, Roblox Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., Shopify Inc., Unity Software Inc., and SAP SE. Also, the metaverse in e-commerce market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

