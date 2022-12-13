Benetic Introduces Additional Benchmarking Service

JACKSON, Wyo., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benetic, a digitally powered, online marketplace for retirement advisors and service providers, has partnered with ClearSage Advisory Group, an independent retirement plan industry consulting and fintech firm, to provide advisors with additional benchmarking tools to give them access to as much data as possible to support and service their clients.



ClearSage provides varying levels of historical recordkeeper fee distributions in the form of median, 25th and 75th percentile fees for plans of similar sizes as well as active and passive investment fee distributions, but also more comprehensive and custom reporting on the market for recordkeeping and advisor services fees.

With over 23 recordkeepers providing instant, real-time fee quotes, plus another 20+ custom quote providers, “Benetic is excited to add ClearSage as a partner who furthers our goal of providing retirement plan advisors with as many tools and as much data as possible to meet and exceed their clients’ expectations,” says Ray Conley, CEO, Benetic.

“It’s our mission to improve the retirement plan industry by giving plan advisors, sponsors, consultants, and recordkeepers the tools and leverage they need to create better retirement outcomes for their plan participants,” says Mike Geist, Founder and Owner, ClearSage Advisory Group. “Our offering is a perfect complement to Benetic’s marketplace solution and aligns with the ClearSage mission and commitment to advisors and their participants.”





About Benetic

Benetic is a technology-powered solution that brings record keepers, asset managers, and other plan service providers together in one place to help advisors and consultants generate the best plan options quickly and cost effectively. Benetic’s marketplace features over 40 recordkeepers, as well as numerous other plan service providers. Benetic can integrate issuing and evaluating RFPs and RFIs, plan benchmarking, custom fund scoring, and other features.

Created by retirement industry experts and built by leading Silicon Valley engineers, the Benetic platform is the last tool you will ever need to build a retirement plan solution. Benetic’s team brings decades of experience across a wide range of retirement industry service providers to bear in helping our partners better grow and manage their client portfolios.

About ClearSage Advisory Group

ClearSage Advisory Group is an objective, independent retirement plan industry consulting and fintech firm. Its mission is to improve the retirement plan industry by giving plan advisors, sponsors, consultants, and recordkeepers the tools and leverage they need to create better retirement outcomes for their plan participants.

ClearSage specializes in supporting fiduciaries with a comprehensive data and analytics platform and actionable oversight information, including unique benchmarking services. ClearSage benchmarking reports combine several features not provided by other benchmarking services, such as: 1) incorporating the fair market rate instead of only averages and medians; 2) benchmarking active and passive investment expenses separately; and 3) considering the net investment expense as opposed to the total expense ratio.

