Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results

Icelandic English

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where two series were offered for sale

A total of 5 bids for ISK 680m were received in the series LBANK CB 25 at 7.12%-7.18% yield. No bids were accepted in the series.

A total of 6 bids for ISK 2,080m were received in the series LBANK CB 27 at 6.97%-7.03% yield. All bids were accepted in the series at 7.03% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 14,920m.

Settlement date will be 20 December 2022.

Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.