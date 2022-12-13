The Global Electric Trucks Market is expected to grow by 562.44 th units during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 28.82% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Trucks Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192458/?utm_source=GNW

82% during the forecast period. Our report on the electric trucks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles, stringent rules and regulations, and electric trucks creating long-term value for customers.



The electric trucks market is segmented as below:

By Propulsion

• Hybrid electric trucks

• Battery electric trucks



By Vehicle Type

• Light trucks

• Heavy-duty trucks



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the prominent truck manufacturers venturing into the electric trucks market as one of the prime reasons driving the electric trucks market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of autonomous technologies in electric trucks and the development of power recovery options in electric trucks will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on electric trucks market covers the following areas:

• Electric trucks market sizing

• Electric trucks market forecast

• Electric trucks market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric trucks market vendors that include AB Volvo, BOLLINGER MOTORS LLC, BYD Electronic Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, E Force One AG, General Motors Co, Hino Motors Ltd., Isuzu Motors Ltd., Lordstown Motors Corp., Navistar International Corp., PACCAR Inc., Proterra Inc., Rivian Automotive LLC, Scania AB, Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd., Tesla Inc., VDL Groep BV, Renault SAS, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., and Ford Motor Co. Also, the electric trucks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

