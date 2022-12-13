The Global Visual Effects (VFX) Market is expected to grow by $8898.82 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.71% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Visual Effects (VFX) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187863/?utm_source=GNW

71% during the forecast period. Our report on the visual effects (VFX) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for high-quality content, real-time rendering in VFX production, and the increasing number of acquisitions and partnerships.



The visual effects (VFX) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Movies

• Television

• Gaming

• Advertisements



By Component

• Software

• Services

• Hardware



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies AI in VFX rendering as one of the prime reasons driving the visual effects (VFX) market growth during the next few years. Also, AR in VFX services and cloud-based storage for the post-production process with VFX rendering will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the visual effects (VFX) market covers the following areas:

• Visual effects (VFX) market sizing

• Visual effects (VFX) market forecast

• Visual effects (VFX) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading visual effects (VFX) market vendors that include Animal Logic Pty Ltd., Deluxe Media Inc., Digital Domain Holdings Ltd., Digital Idea Corp., Double Negative Ltd., Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Framestore Ltd, Hydraulx VFX Ltd, Ingenuity Studios Inc., Makuta Effects Pvt. Ltd., Rodeo FX Inc., Scanline VFX, Sony Group Corp., Spin VFX, Technicolor SA, The Walt Disney Co., Tippett Studio Inc., and Weta Digital Ltd. Also, the visual effects (VFX) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187863/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________