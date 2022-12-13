‘Hempe Helps!’ – All-time Sporting Greats Unite for Chronic Pain Relief Awareness

Wimborne Minster, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wimborne Minster, England -

Hempe is a line of natural CBD-based gels formulated to relieve chronic pain, inflammation, and stiffness in the muscles and joints. Developed by Healthcare International Research by bringing together the best of nature and science, the products help alleviate pain and improve overall well-being.

The sensation of pain is the body's way of showing that something is wrong, and once the injury heals, the hurting stops. However, Chronic pain keeps recurring indefinitely after an injury.

One in five Americans is afflicted with this condition, particularly those who engage in high-impact sports. Based on data from over 60 years of research, world-renowned scientists in the Czech Republic have formulated a natural alternative — Hempe. It’s range of CBD pain relief products and is arguably the safest and most effective choice for anyone currently managing chronic pain on the market right now.

Used by athletes and non-athletes the world over, the product offers relief for sore muscles, joints, and skin inflammation.

Professional athletes often put their bodies through a high degree of strain, leading to long-term health-related issues. Besides compromising physical performance by causing weakness, fatigue, and restricted movement, chronic pain also affects mental performance by causing distraction, anxiety, and a lack of focus.

Treatment using traditional over-the-counter or prescription pain medication, such as opioids or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, can have serious side effects, including addiction and gastrointestinal problems. Hempe's natural pain relief gel includes Hot Muscle & Joint Gel, Ice Muscle & Joint Gel, SOS Balm, and Firming & Toning Gel.

These products are specifically formulated to relieve chronic pain, inflammation, and stiffness in the muscles and joints. These pain relief gels are also environment friendly, made with natural ingredients, and free from harsh chemicals, artificial fragrances, and side effects.

In severe cases, chronic pain can cause an athlete to retire prematurely from sports. Problems commonly surface during the transition from being an active professional athlete to retirement can be challenging, especially when managing chronic pain.

Three all-time greats from different sports have come together to deliver a powerful message: “Hempe Helps!” This trio of super-athletes includes Hall of Fame IFBB Legend, Flex Wheeler, 4 x World's Strongest Man, Magnús Ver Magnússon, and 3X champion and UFC Hall of Famer, Dan "The Beast'' Severn. Through their personal stories and testimonials, they aim to educate the public on the many benefits of CBD pain relief products, including their potential to alleviate pain, improve sleep, and enhance overall health and wellness.

These legends, along with an army of regular users, swear by the potent pain-relieving benefits they have experienced, attesting to Hempe as an effective alternative for pain relief.

Whether looking to improve athletic performance or simply to improve overall health and well-being, these sports legends believe in the potential of CBD as a pain relief product—Hempe products make a real difference for the millions of people who are afflicted with chronic pains that significantly impact their quality of life.

It is for this reason that the trio of all-time greats will grace the Mr. Olimpia 2022 event, held in Las Vegas between 15th to 18th December, to amplify their shared message to create greater awareness among the public on the benefits of Hempe products.

Fans are encouraged to follow them via hashtag@HempHelps on Instagram and Facebook. As a special promotion, Hempe is running a special Christmas sale offering a 15% discount on all products - customers only have to use the code “Christmas15” during checkout at booth no. 969.

About the Company:

Farard Darver is the Founder and CEO of Healthcare International Research (the company behind the Hempe brand). HIR is leading the way in introducing and using cosmetic and herbal cannabinoid products. Manufactured in GMP-certified facilities and formulated using over 60 years of research and data by world-renowned scientists based in the Czech Republic.

Farard is a former British Army Officer and Green Beret Commando and has served in the British Army for over 16 years and was deployed domestically and internationally on operations and exercises, including two Afghanistan tours.

