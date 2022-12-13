Tutors International Announces New Vacancy for Highly Professional Private Tutor Based in Spain Commencing September 2023

World-renowned residential private tutoring specialists, Tutors International, announces its latest tutoring job vacancy: to home school three siblings, aged 13, 11 and 5, based in Spain

OXFORD, UK: Tutors International is a world leader in full-time private tuition. They specialise in sourcing the perfect tutor for each of their clients by conducting a completely personalised global recruitment process that accommodates the exact requirements of each client. This ensures that Tutors International finds not only a world-class tutor but one who perfectly aligns with the lifestyle, attitudes, values and ideas of each family and their child(ren).

Tutors International has recently launched the custom recruitment process for their latest tutoring job based in Spain (Ref. SPA 1222). They are looking for a resourceful, dynamic and highly professional teacher to home school three siblings, aged 13, 11 and 5. The role will commence in September 2023 and will take place mainly in Spain with regular European travel. The position will last for one academic year in the first instance.

The 5 year old is still young and just starting his schooling, but he will benefit from starting work on the first year of the primary curriculum including early language and number acquisition skills. Since he will not be attending kindergarten with his peers, it will be important to help think through opportunities for building social skills. He would also benefit from joining in with the older children’s projects where possible and appropriate.

The children and their parents are hoping to learn Spanish during this year abroad.

ROLE OF THE TUTOR

This role will be first and foremost, to work with the children’s current school and deliver the content that their peers in the USA are covering. Therefore, knowledge of US educational practice and curricula is necessary..

The family plan to travel from their main location, outside Spain, for one to two weeks at least five times during their stay, in addition to travel within Spain. The Tutor will be expected to help with organization as well as suggesting possible excursions that would be of educational benefit to the children. The Tutor will need to be highly organized, resourceful and plan to incorporate the locations and experiences into the children’s lessons in preparation for these trips. It is expected that the Tutor will join the family on some of these trips and perhaps even go ahead to prepare for the family’s arrival on others.

Clearly then, the Tutor will need to be flexible, creative, and accommodating, and able to make their time with the children vibrant and interesting to gain the most benefit from their involvement. The Tutor’s responsibilities are to help develop and maintain a general love of learning, so that this change from regular schooling is turned into an opportunity. The Tutor will lead the children in developing their wider interests, along with providing structure to keep up with lessons, homework and a functional routine. In addition, the Tutor should help the children “stretch” in their learning and challenge them throughout the academic year so that they return to their schools, not just performing at grade level, but perhaps a little above.

The children will continue to improve their Spanish and it is also expected that the parents will want to learn and practice Spanish with the Tutor as well. As such, the Tutor will ideally be a native (or native level) Spanish speaker.

Experience with dyslexia and dysgraphia will also be essential to the role. The Tutor must be OG trained to help the eldest with his learning needs. A Tutor who plays a musical instrument and can encourage the young lady's musical skills would also be beneficial.

The Tutor will be mindful in their approach and do their utmost to create a coordinated, yet unperturbed atmosphere. A good sense of humour and ability to make lessons entertaining and memorable would be gratefully received. Above all, the Tutor must be a consummate professional and uphold the family’s values. They will be expected to adhere to the highest standards of professionalism and keep their personal views and opinions on potentially contentious subjects, such as religion and politics, to themselves.

HOURS, HOLIDAYS, ACCOMMODATION & TRAVEL

The Tutor should expect an average of 40 hours of contact time per a week, with preparation in addition. This will be a combination of individual lessons with each child and project-based group work that will be differentiated appropriately.

The Tutor will be entitled to two consecutive days off per week, normally at the weekend, but it is essential that they understand the need to be flexible regarding the family’s travel plans and other commitments.

The Tutor will have a minimum of 9 weeks off per annum, to be taken at times agreed upon with the family. The Tutor will be flexible with respect to any changes in schedule, be they travel-related or otherwise and will adapt accordingly. The Client will strive to give up to two weeks’ notice of any planned alterations.

The Client will provide an accommodation allowance and the Tutor will need to arrange their own accommodation – this will not be done for them by the Client. The Client will not provide a vehicle for the Tutor to use in Spain but will cover the cost of travel on public transport.

The Tutor will likely be required to accompany the family on some, if not all, of their trips abroad from Spain. The Client will ensure that the Tutor stays in private accommodation when travelling. When travelling, expenses will be covered by the Client except for the Tutor’s personal phone bill and personal fuel use.

MISCELLANEOUS

The successful candidate will be able to offer more than the minimum requirements of this position and must have been raised in a socially appropriate background. He or she will not only be an excellent educator, but also a good role model: educated and polished, with excellent manners and personal values.

The Tutor will be physically fit and healthy, a non-smoker.

CONTRACTUAL DETAILS

Start: 1st September 2023

Duration: 1 year initially

Hours: 40 hours average per week, plus preparation

Salary: $144,000 USD per annum

Accommodation: Housing stipend provided

Car: Not provided

Vacation: Minimum of 9 weeks per year

