The Global Virtual Production Market is expected to grow by $2447.47 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period

Our report on the virtual production market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing implementation of virtual production in gaming industry, the success of movies and TV shows due to high use of animation, and the rising adoption of LED video wall technology.



The virtual production market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Software

• Services

• Hardware



By Type

• Post-production

• Production

• Pre-production



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of strategies such as product launch, merger and acquisition (M&A), collaboration, and partnership as one of the prime reasons driving the virtual production market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing popularity of virtual reality (VR) and 360-degree video content and the adoption of the OTT standard will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading virtual production market vendors that include 360Rize, Adobe Inc., Arashi Vision Co. Ltd., Autodesk Inc., BORIS FX Inc., Brompton Technology Ltd., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Epic Games Inc., HTC Corp., Humaneyes Technologies Ltd., Mo Sys Engineering Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Panocam3d.com, ROE Visual Co. Ltd., Side Effects Software Inc., Technicolor SA, The Walt Disney Co., Unity Software Inc., Vicon Motion Systems Ltd., and Weta Digital Ltd. Also, the virtual production market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

