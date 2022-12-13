Cambridge Biotherapies Opening New Mental Health Treatment Center Offering Psychedelic Therapy, TMS, and More in Amherst, Massachusetts

AMHERST, Mass., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambridge Biotherapies, the Boston area's preeminent mental health care clinic, announced the opening of a new location in Amherst, Massachusetts. The announcement comes with great excitement. Cambridge Biotherapies' medical director, Dr. Dan Brenner, explains, "We've looked forward to expanding what we offer to Amherst for a couple of years. Amherst is a diverse, inclusive community with so many educational and cultural opportunities."

Cambridge Biotherapies leads the way in alternative, evidence-based treatments like psychedelic therapy (ketamine-assisted psychotherapy), ketamine infusion therapy, and TMS. "These are groundbreaking treatments for depression and anxiety," according to Brenner. "They work faster than any interventions we have developed in psychiatry thus far - they are more effective, and they are generally safer than most medications." With rigorously researched methods, Cambridge Biotherapies has kept up with cutting-edge scientific advancements in mental health care. "We're delighted to bring these proven therapies to the Amherst area." Cambridge Biotherapies also offers psychiatric medication management.

At Cambridge Biotherapies, we improve the lives of people affected by mental illness.

We pursue this mission by:

Helping patients define and achieve recovery.

Providing the highest-quality, compassionate care in collaboration with our patients, their families when needed, and outside treaters​.

Practicing with integrity, compassion, and discretion​.

Using evidenced-based treatments and staying fully up-to-date with emerging research.

Maintaining the highest ethical standards.

Focusing on our patients' needs and tailoring treatment to meet each individual's needs.

About Cambridge Biotherapies,

Many people find Cambridge Biotherapies at a critical time in their life.

Cambridge Biotherapies is a treatment-to-wellness center. We use ketamine therapy, ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, TMS, and medication management to address many mental health conditions. Our service begins with a full evaluation to determine the best way to treat each patient. This may involve single or multiple treatments for an integrated approach to wellness. Our job is not done until our patients recover.

Hospitals often feel cold and impersonal, but Cambridge Biotherapies fuses the latest technology and research with a comfortable, home-like environment. Our treatments are conducted by one clinician with one patient at a time, giving you privacy and an opportunity to engage in a safe and supportive relationship.

Dr. Daniel Brenner, Medical Director: Dr. Brenner attended Harvard University and Tufts Medical School. He completed his residency in Psychiatry at Cambridge Hospital, Harvard Medical School, where he served as Chief Resident. He then served as an Attending Psychiatrist and Fellow in the Program for Psychotherapy. He was a Clinical Instructor in Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School from 2000-2010 and is a Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute graduate. He was board certified in Psychiatry and Neurology and has been in private practice for over 20 years.

For questions or more information on the services that Cambridge Biotherapies offers, please contact them below:

7 N Pleasant St. Suite 2C Amherst, MA 01002

Phone: (617) 803-9722

Fax: (617) 812-1680

info@cambridgebiotherapies.com

Contact Information:

Brendan O'Connor

VP of Operations

brendan.oconnor@cambridgebiotherapies.com

617-803-9722



