The Global Dog Food Market is expected to grow by $17.53 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period

Our report on the dog food market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing pet health awareness, increasing focus on health and wellness of pets, and marketing campaigns and packaging innovations.



The dog food market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Dry dog food

• Dog treats and snacks

• Wet dog food



By Distribution Channel

• Retail

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies pet adoption and humanization as one of the prime reasons driving the dog food market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for organic dog food and omnichannel retailing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the dog food market covers the following areas:

• Dog food market sizing

• Dog food market forecast

• Dog food market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dog food market vendors that include Bravo LLC, Canature Processing Ltd., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Champion Petfoods LP, Fresh Is Best, Hills Pet Nutrition Inc., J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co. KG, Mars Inc., Miracle Pet, Natural Pet Food Group, Natures Diet, Nestle SA, NRG Plus Ltd., Primal Pet Foods Inc., SCHELL and KAMPETER Inc., Stella and Chewys LLC, Steves Real Food, The J.M Smucker Co., Wellness Pet Co. Inc., and Grandma Lucys LLC. Also, the dog food market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

