The Global Space Tourism Market is expected to grow by $6959.36 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period

1% during the forecast period. Our report on the space tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased spending on travel and tourism, increasing investments in space tourism, and the prospect of pioneering the activity.



The space tourism market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Suborbital tourism

• Orbital tourism



By Technology

• Innovators

• Early adopters

• Early majority



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing number of next-generation engineers as one of the prime reasons driving the space tourism market growth during the next few years. Also, decreasing costs of space tourism and the possibility of hypersonic travel will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the space tourism market covers the following areas:

• Space tourism market sizing

• Space tourism market forecast

• Space tourism market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading space tourism market vendors that include Airbus Group SE, Axiom Space Inc., Bigelow Aerospace LLC, Blue Origin Enterprises LP, Excalibur Almaz Ltd., PD AeroSpace Ltd., Sierra Space Corp., Space Adventures Inc., Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Space Perspective, The Boeing Co., Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., World View Enterprises Inc., Zero 2 Infinity SL, and Zero Gravity Corp. Also, the space tourism market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

