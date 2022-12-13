Spectra Logic BlackPearl S3 Object Storage Solution Achieves Veeam Ready Qualification for Object and Object with Immutability

BOULDER, Colorado, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic, a leader in data management and data storage solutions, today announced that its Spectra BlackPearl S3 solution has attained Veeam Ready qualification in both the Object and Object with Immutability categories. Spectra’s BlackPearl solution meets Veeam’s high standards for compatibility and performance as an S3-compatible object storage target for customers using Veeam Backup & Replication™ v11. With this designation, Veeam customers can be assured that Spectra’s BlackPearl S3 meets Veeam’s requirements as an object storage target, including immutability with Object Lock, enabling on-premises hybrid cloud storage that delivers S3 interoperability, scalability and cost efficiency.

This announcement builds upon Spectra’s momentum in attaining Veeam Ready qualification for its family of solutions, most recently for its award-winning tape libraries in the Tape category and for its BlackPearl NAS in the Repository category.

“As a long-time Veeam Technology Alliance Partner, we are delighted that BlackPearl S3 has been added to our portfolio of Veeam Ready solutions for customers who require easy, economical and scalable storage targets in Veeam environments,” said Betsy Doughty, Spectra vice president of corporate marketing. “This latest qualification of BlackPearl S3 demonstrates our continued efforts to provide Veeam customers with superior and compatible choices when it comes to tape, disk and object storage.”

The need to protect data in hybrid cloud environments is growing exponentially as IoT and digital transformation drives data growth. Organizations require data protection solutions that address data scalability, security and governance requirements. Spectra BlackPearl S3 delivers secure, scalable on-prem cloud storage at a low price point.

Benefits of Spectra BlackPearl S3

Spectra BlackPearl S3 provides unprecedented benefits for customers requiring on-premises hybrid cloud storage, including:

S3-Based Storage

Integrates with modern S3-compatible applications

Enables seamless hybrid workflows through a common S3 interface

Delivers flexibility of the cloud with on-premises performance

On-Prem Hybrid Cloud Storage

Optimized for storing large, unstructured datasets at a fraction of the cost of public cloud storage

Expandable to up to 20PB of S3 storage in single rack, expandable to hundreds of petabytes

Security and Ransomware Resiliency

Object Lock provides ransomware protection ensuring objects cannot be encrypted, deleted or overwritten

Encryption at rest and in-flight eliminates unintended data exposure

Read the joint solution brief here.

Spectra and Spectra Logic are registered trademarks of Spectra Logic Corporation. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

About Spectra Logic

Spectra Logic develops a full range of data management and data storage solutions for a multi-cloud world. Dedicated solely to data storage innovation for more than 40 years, Spectra Logic helps organizations modernize their IT infrastructures and protect their data with a broad portfolio of solutions that enable them to manage, migrate, store and preserve business data long-term, along with features to make them ransomware resilient, whether on-premises, in a single cloud, across multiple clouds, or in all locations at once. To learn more, visit www.spectralogic.com.

