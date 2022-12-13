The Global Business Process Outsourcing Market is expected to grow by $75.89 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Business Process Outsourcing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949834/?utm_source=GNW

5% during the forecast period. Our report on the business process outsourcing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the focus on reducing operational costs, the surging number of BPOs, and the increasing adoption of BPOs by IT and telecom service providers.



The business process outsourcing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• IT and telecommunication

• BFSI

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Others



By Business

• Large enterprises

• SMEs



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising emphasis on process automation as one of the prime reasons driving the business process outsourcing market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of start-ups partnering with bpos and increased transparency and a rising number of acquisitions and partnerships will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the business process outsourcing market covers the following areas:

• Business process outsourcing market sizing

• Business process outsourcing market forecast

• Business process outsourcing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading business process outsourcing market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Alight Solutions LLC, Amdocs Ltd, Anderson Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Automatic Data Processing Inc, Capgemini Service SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Concentrix Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NEC Corp., NTT DATA Corp., Oracle Corp., Sykes Enterprises Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd, Wipro Ltd., and WNS Holdings Ltd. Also, the business process outsourcing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

