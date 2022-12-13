Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 13.12.2022

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date 13.12.2022 
Bourse trade Buy 
Share IFA1V 
Amount 4,000Shares
Average price/ share 1.0180EUR
Total cost 4,072.00EUR
   
   
Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 1 101 045 shares
including the shares repurchased on 13.12.2022
   
   
On behalf of Innofactor Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen 
   
Additional information:  
Sami Ensio, CEO  
Innofactor Plc  
Tel. +358 50 584 2029  
sami.ensio@innofactor.com  
   
www.innofactor.com  



 

 

