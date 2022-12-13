The Global Anti-plagiarism Software Market for Education Sector Market is expected to grow by $2,608.33 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.87% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anti-plagiarism Software Market for Education Sector Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914692/?utm_source=GNW

33 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.87% during the forecast period. Our report on the anti-plagiarism software market for education sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by supportive government initiatives, rising standards for doctoral programs, and an increase in the number of online assignment and project submission platforms.



The anti-plagiarism software market for education sector is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Research institutions

• Academic institutions



By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the open access to data allows copying of content and data as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-plagiarism software market growth for education sector during the next few years. Also, the rising demand for legal and authentic data and the emergence of cloud computing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anti-plagiarism software market vendors for education sector that include Academicplagiarism Inc., ‚ Barnes & Noble Education Inc., BibMe, Blackboard Inc., Copyleaks Technologies Ltd., DupliChecker.com Inc., Grammarly Inc., I3 TECHNOLOGY Ltd., Plagiarism Checker X LLC, Plagiarism Detector, Plagiarismanalyzer.com, PlagScan GmbH, PlagTracker, PrePost SEO, Quetext Inc., Search Engine Reports, SmallSEOTools.com Inc., Turnitin LLC, UKU Group Ltd., and Urkund. Also, the anti-plagiarism software market for education sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

