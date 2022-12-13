Digital Seat Media Expands QR Code Technology Presence for Upcoming 2022 Bowl Season

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Digital Seat Media, a real-time fan engagement platform, announced the company’s expansion for the 2022 college football Bowl Season across multiple games. Digital Seat Media will provide fans with an enhanced game day experience for the upcoming Bowl Season across three games including the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on December 21st at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana; Guaranteed Rate Bowl on December 27th at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona; and the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on December 31st at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

For the upcoming games, Digital Seat Media’s QR codes will be available for ticket holders to scan inside the venues across video signage, printed collateral, and digital displays, allowing every fan inside the venue to engage with the platform using their mobile device. Fans will be able to scan QR codes at the game to instantly enter the customized fan portal without having to download an app or rely upon wi-fi connectivity. The specific available modules on the portal will vary across each game and will include access to real-time game information such as live stats and rosters, and fan engagement opportunities for increased interactivity such as fan polling, enter-to-win games, fan surveys, AR filters, and more. Each game partnership will also include select sponsor offers and content to further drive sponsor value and support fan engagement. During the Guaranteed Rate and Vrbo Fiesta Bowls, Digital Seat Media and SeatGeek will host an enter-to-win game during pregame and halftime, and winners will be selected during the game and taken to their upgraded seats early in the third quarter. During the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, fans can engage with Digital Seat’s platform for a chance to win a TicketSmarter gift card to be used for a future event.

“We’re excited to integrate our technology into the upcoming bowl games and grow our portfolio of collegiate athletic properties,” said Rob Steeger, Chief Strategy Officer at Digital Seat Media. “We saw great success with the 2022 Fiesta Bowl and look forward to bringing our QR codes to fans across these upcoming games. It’s an honor to be able to bring our technology to these games and be a part of the college football landscape and the excitement of the college Bowl Game Season.”

This marks the second year Digital Seat Media will partner with the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl to bring fans a new in-game experience. During the 2022 Fiesta Bowl in January, the company saw successful engagement rates resulting in 55,000 fan engagements, and 15,670 tags scanned, a 42 percent scan rate.

The company has installed more than 1,000,000 digital seat tags at over 50 venues to date including tags at Baylor University, University of Washington, Virginia Tech, Rose Bowl Stadium, Paycom Center (home of the Oklahoma City Thunder), Vivint Arena (home of the Utah Jazz) and many more. To learn more about Digital Seat Media, visit www.digitalseat.com and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Digital Seat Media:

The Digital Seat Media platform connects fans to brands inside of a venue on their mobile device, in low bandwidth environments without the need to download an app or wi-fi. The Digital Seat platform works on all major smartphones, regardless of brand, or wireless carrier. The platform works by simply placing a small, non-intrusive tag on venue seats, armrests, or bleachers, enabling fans to engage with offers, content, and activities in real time on their mobile devices. In addition to the in-stadium tags, Digital Seat offers a digital version of its tags designed for on-air broadcast and OTT programming. The custom analytics dashboard provides real-time ROI performance metrics allowing brands and content providers to see the number of tags scanned, the modules scanned, as well as offers downloaded to their digital wallet and redeemed. For more information visit www.digitalseat.com along on social media @digitalseatmedia.