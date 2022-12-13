Constipation Treatment Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 29.04 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 6.77% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “ Constipation Treatment Market ” By Disease Type (Chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), Irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C)), By Therapeutic Option (Laxatives, Chloride channel activators, Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Constipation Treatment Market size was valued at USD 17.04 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 29.04 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.77% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Constipation Treatment Market Overview

Constipation is a chronic medical condition that makes it difficult for someone to pass excrement effectively. In this state, passing feces is challenging due to their firmness and dryness. Additionally, bowel movements differ from person to person; nonetheless, constipation happens when a person goes more than three days without having a bowel movement. The process of treating constipation involves using medications and other therapies. A healthy or regular bowel movement should be reinforced, lifestyle adjustments should be made, and biofeedback should be used as the first line of treatment for constipation.

The development of cutting-edge drugs and treatment methods, the high incidence of IBS and chronic constipation, and the availability of healthcare professionals with better knowledge and skills, and all of these factors have contributed to the growth of the constipation treatment market. An advanced stage of constipation known as chronic idiopathic constipation is brought on by an underlying gastrointestinal disorder that hurts while defecating. It is usually seen in elderly people, especially adults. Due to the large adult population being affected by chronic idiopathic constipation the market for Constipation Treatment is likely to increase during the forecasted period.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The “Global Constipation Treatment Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Constipation Treatment Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Salix Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV, Sanofi, Bayer AG.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Constipation Treatment Market into Disease Type, Therapeutic Option, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

Constipation Treatment Market, by Disease Type Chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) Irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) Opioid-induced constipation (OIC)

Constipation Treatment Market, by Therapeutic Option Laxatives Chloride channel activators Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists GC-C Agonists 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists

Constipation Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Constipation Treatment Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



