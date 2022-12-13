The Global Private Cloud Services Market is expected to grow by $276.36 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 26.71% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Private Cloud Services Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893403/?utm_source=GNW

71% during the forecast period. Our report on the private cloud services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increased inclination for private cloud for enhanced data security, a rise in the adoption of cloud among SMEs, and control over data backup and recovery.



The private cloud services market is segmented as below:

By Service

• IaaS

• SaaS

• PaaS



By End-user

• Large enterprise

• Small and medium enterprise



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing acceptance of private cloud in the BFSI segment as one of the prime reasons driving the private cloud services market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic partnerships and collaborations between market participants and hyper-converged cloud driving demand for private cloud services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on private cloud services market covers the following areas:

• Private cloud services market sizing

• Private cloud services market forecast

• Private cloud services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading private cloud services market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cazena Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HashiCorp Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nutanix Inc., Rackspace Technology Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., and Oracle Corp. Also, the private cloud services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

