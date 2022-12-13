French English





The Flemish Region of Belgium has opted for LACROIX

and its smart street lighting solution

to modernize its road infrastructure

A group of integrators led by Eiffage

Following a call for tenders launched by the organization responsible for the regional road and highway infrastructure (AWV), the authorities of the Flanders Region (Vlaams Overheid) have selected a group of 5 integrators led by the French construction company BTP Eiffage. The project aims to replace and modernize the street lighting network, adding a smart management system that will result in a significant reduction in energy consumption.

Within this framework, LACROIX, its City Activity, collaborates and will supply controllers to Eiffage and to the consortium other integrators as part of a modular and secure solution designed to enable smart lighting management and automated reporting of consumption data to the network manager.

Mass deployment of 70,000 to 100,000 smart lighting points

In the Flemish Region, where road infrastructure already offers particularly dense street lighting, this mass deployment of 70,000 to 100,000 lighting points is set to cover about one thousand kilometers throughout the road and highway network. This deployment is planned to take place over a period of 24 months.

Vincent Sabot, Executive Managing Director of LACROIX’s City Activity, comments, “We are particularly pleased to be working alongside Eiffage and the other integrators from the consortium to fit out the road infrastructure in Flanders with a modular, secure solution that can be fully integrated into the customer’s existing network. Beyond the obvious environmental gains resulting from the deployment of the smart lighting solution, this new success perfectly illustrates our extensive know-how, our strong ambition to make LACROIX the no. 1 brand for smart mobility, and more generally, the Group's mission to help build and manage smarter living ecosystems.”

This major success recorded by the City Activity is further evidence of LACROIX's strong momentum in the Street Lighting sector. Under the terms of the agreement, LACROIX expects to generate revenue of over €10 million, the recognition of which will be spread over the 2023 and 2024 financial years.

