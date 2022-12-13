Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 5 to 9 December 2022)

Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 5 to 9 December 2022
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN Code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|5-Dec-22
|FR0000073298
|6,043
|55.0619
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|5-Dec-22
|FR0000073298
|3,498
|54.9366
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|6-Dec-22
|FR0000073298
|6,500
|54.6979
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|6-Dec-22
|FR0000073298
|3,500
|54.7293
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|7-Dec-22
|FR0000073298
|6,756
|54.7440
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|7-Dec-22
|FR0000073298
|3,244
|54.6024
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|8-Dec-22
|FR0000073298
|6,708
|54.7780
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|8-Dec-22
|FR0000073298
|3 292
|54.7947
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|9-Dec-22
|FR0000073298
|6,720
|54.6394
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|9-Dec-22
|FR0000073298
|3,280
|54.4992
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment