Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 5 to 9 December 2022)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 5 to 9 December 2022

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN Code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-Dec-22 FR0000073298 6,043 55.0619 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-Dec-22 FR0000073298 3,498 54.9366 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Dec-22 FR0000073298 6,500 54.6979 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Dec-22 FR0000073298 3,500 54.7293 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-Dec-22 FR0000073298 6,756 54.7440 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-Dec-22 FR0000073298 3,244 54.6024 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-Dec-22 FR0000073298 6,708 54.7780 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-Dec-22 FR0000073298 3 292 54.7947 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 9-Dec-22 FR0000073298 6,720 54.6394 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 9-Dec-22 FR0000073298 3,280 54.4992 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

