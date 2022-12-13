MTM Releases Formal ESG Charter Reflecting Commitment to Social Responsibility

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a reflection of its promise to deliver a long-term commitment to social responsibility to its clients, members, and community stakeholders, MTM has officially released its formal ESG Charter. The comprehensive charter supports MTM's ongoing efforts related to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and corporate governance (ESG).

Through the ESG Charter, MTM clearly defines the organization's ESG priorities, objectives, and strategies, broken down into three primary categories:

A promise to mitigate the impact of climate change through sustainable transportation solutions

through sustainable transportation solutions A promise to empower and give back to communities through diversity, social responsibility, charitable giving, and employee development

through diversity, social responsibility, charitable giving, and employee development A promise to sustain a culture of excellence and reliability through steadfast governance practices

"At MTM, ESG practices are woven into the thread of the company's existence," said MTM's President and CEO Alaina Macia. "Without our founders' vision for a better tomorrow where no one has to wonder how they will access healthcare, the MTM we know today wouldn't exist. Over the past 25-plus years, we've thought carefully about our approach to ESG. We understand that ESG commitments create value by fostering innovation, building trust, increasing efficiencies, keeping employees engaged, and improving overall performance. We always consider our impact and strive to create a better world for all—one trip at a time—as we keep our company strong for generations to come."

Also within the charter, MTM sets forth a baseline for ESG efforts nationwide. Highlights include:

A commitment to workplace diversity, with 51% of employees identifying as BIPOC in 2022

A female-led team, with 61% of teammates and 54% of leaders identifying as female in 2022

Efforts to drive the transportation industry toward a more sustainable future, including reducing offices and encouraging work from home options to reduce our employees' carbon footprint; a transit per diem that encourages employees to use public transit and rideshare during business travel vs. rental cars; migrating to solar energy in division offices; and integrating alternate fuel vehicles into fleets

Charitable giving efforts that give back to non-profit organizations that share its commitment to diversity, wellness, and our youth, contributing more than $200,000 to organizations nationwide in 2022

Corporate compliance efforts that include Safety Committees, URAC accreditation, and HITRUST certification

Click here to access MTM's ESG Charter.

About MTM

MTM is the nation's most trusted and qualified partner for healthcare, transportation, and logistics solutions. Since 1995, MTM has managed NEMT for state and county governments, managed care organizations, health systems, and other programs involving transportation for the disabled, underserved, and elderly. Leveraging technology to streamline processes and improve the user experience for all stakeholders, MTM's wide spectrum of services help clients improve health outcomes, promote independence, reduce costs, and increase satisfaction. Every year, MTM removes community barriers for 15.4 million people by providing more than 20.75 million trips in 31 states and the District of Columbia. MTM is a privately held, woman-owned business enterprise.

