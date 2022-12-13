ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 13 December 2022 at 19:00 EET
Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 13 December 2022
At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:
|Date
|13 December 2022
|Exchange transaction
|Buy
|Share trading code
|ILKKA2
|Amount, shares
|1,350
|Average price/share, EUR
|3.629
|Total cost, EUR
|4,899.15
The company holds a total of 7,736 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 13 December 2022.
Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.
On behalf of Ilkka Oyj
DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH
Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho
Additional information
Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418
Attachment