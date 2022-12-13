Wiserfunding and Cardo AI Partner to Transform Credit Analytics in the Private Debt Market

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through the new partnership, customers can now access Wiserfunding's SME risk analytics natively through Cardo AI's platform, including the SME Z-Score, Bond Rating Equivalent (BRE), Probability of Default (PD), and Loss Given Default (LGD). Cardo's AI-powered platform enables asset managers and lenders to seamlessly manage portfolio data at any stage in the lending lifecycle. The new proposition will be available to clients early in 2023.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Cardo AI. Their platform is revolutionising portfolio data management with an efficient and intuitive user experience, and we're proud to empower their users with our credit intelligence. The joint proposition will give customers instant access to the most reliable credit analytics for faster due diligence, simpler portfolio management, and earlier remedial actions. We've already seen excellent proof of concept for the joint proposition with clients like Fasanara Capital, and we're very pleased to roll it out to the wider market." - Gabriele Sabato, Co-founder & CEO of Wiserfunding

A core focus of the partnership is to provide automated EU sustainable finance taxonomy classifications and company-specific carbon intensity (including scope 1 and 2 emissions according to the Greenhouse Gas Protocol). The EU taxonomy is a highly ambitious classification system for 'green' investments that serves as the cornerstone of the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulations (SFDR).

"We're here to serve the creative, ambitious, and digital-first lending economy with innovative technology. By leveraging our unique expertise - Wiserfunding in credit analytics, and Cardo AI in software development - we are delivering the speed, precision, and quality that the private debt market needs to grow. Wiserfunding are the leading risk experts for SMEs around the world, and their models will enable Cardo AI users to make faster decisions and lower the cost of lending through world-class credit analytics. We are especially excited to use their data to power our newest feature on the EU taxonomy alignment calculation for SFDR's article 8 and 9 funds. Together, we are bringing greater transparency and sustainability to European finance." - Altin Kadareja, CEO of Cardo AI

ABOUT CARDO AI

Cardo AI is an end-to-end private debt management solution that allows institutional investors, banks and credit servicers to centrally manage, analyse, and report on portfolio data. Their solution shortens the time needed for due diligence, portfolio monitoring, and reporting while powering data-driven decisions throughout the lending lifecycle. Founded in 2018, Cardo AI has supported +750k loans worth over €11bn across 35 countries and 22 sectors. They have cumulatively raised €5.5mn from Banca Valsabbina and Fasanara Capital.

ABOUT WISERFUNDING

Wiserfunding is an end-to-end credit lifecycle platform that provides a full suite of risk analytics to SME lenders and portfolio managers across a variety of industries. Their platform provides access to 76 sector and geography-specific risk models, drawing from millions of data points and 5 decades of academic research. Founded in 2016, their platform has supported over £3bn+ of debt across 3 continents. They raised £3mn from BGF in 2021.

Contact Information:

Emma Ankarberg

Marketing Manager

emma.ankarberg@wiserfunding.com

+44 (0) 7784861488



Francesca Lannelli

Marketing Manager

francesca.iannelli@cardoai.com



Related Images











Image 1: Wiserfunding

















Image 2: Cardo AI









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment