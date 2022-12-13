Kick Digital Media Wins Four Awards From Expertise for Best Digital Marketing Agencies in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expertise.com, a national directory for top-rated local businesses, recently announced that Kick Digital Media was named among Scottsdale's best digital marketing agencies for 2022. This honor means that Kick Digital Media has backed up its promise to provide excellent, personalized service for the brands it represents in the Scottsdale area and beyond.

As part of the review and rating process, Expertise.com has awarded Kick Digital Media with the highest ratings in other categories; which includes best web design company, best PPC company, best social media company in Scottsdale for services based in Scottsdale for professionalism, responsiveness, helpfulness, friendliness, and detail.

"One of our goals is to develop a deep understanding of our clients' unique needs and the qualities of their businesses that makes them stand out," says Jason Fritz, CEO of Kick Digital Media. "We believe that our inclusion in this year's awards shows our clients, both present and future, that we're continuing to invest in innovation and their ongoing success."

Kick Digital Media takes pride in developing sustainable marketing campaigns that don't rely on gimmicks or incentive schemes to drive engagement and new business to the brands they work with. Their business is built on the idea that the best marketing is comprehensive, evidenced by their wide range of service offerings: Kick Digital Media provides search engine optimization, web design, content writing and blog creation, social media management, pay-per-click (PPC), and more, based on their clients' unique business needs.

According to Expertise.com's website, this objective rating system is part of what sets it apart from other business directories, whose recognition amounts to more of a popularity contest than a true indicator of performance. It uses a sophisticated set of criteria and proven process to choose the top local businesses in a number of areas every year, including scouring local markets for top-performing businesses, looking at past awards and recognition, assessing the capability to deliver on promised services.

Fritz says this is what makes this honor stand out to the entire team at Kick Digital Media. "We're extremely honored to be counted among the best of the best in our industry and will continue to work hard in order to ensure that we continue to be considered in the future."

About Kick Digital Media

Kick Digital Media is an international marketing agency with over 10 years of experience in helping businesses grow revenue, run successful SEO, PPC campaigns, drive social media growth, and succeed in overall management and advertising. Kick Digital Media serves many industries including healthcare, law firms, and the HVAC industry. For more information on Kick Digital Media, visit the company's website at kickdigitalmedia.com.

Kick Digital Media

8688 E Raintree Dr Apartment #2015

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

855-919-1329

Contact Information:

Briana Kay

Marketing coordinator

brianakay@kickdigitalmedia.com

5165871400



Image 1: Best PPC Company in Scottsdale 2022





One of Four Awards for Kick Digital Media for Best PPC Company in Scottsdale for 2022









