The Global Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market is expected to grow by $131.34 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741946/?utm_source=GNW

34 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial computed tomography equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by renewed demand from the oil and gas industry, the technological benefits of using industrial computed tomography equipment, and growing regulatory compliance requirements.



The industrial computed tomography equipment market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Flaw detection and inspection

• Assembly analysis

• Failure analysis

• Others



By End-user

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Electronics

• Oil and gas

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for portable radiography equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial computed tomography equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of new types of materials and the growing opportunity for the use of radiography in additive manufacturing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the industrial computed tomography equipment market covers the following areas:

• Industrial computed tomography equipment market sizing

• Industrial computed tomography equipment market forecast

• Industrial computed tomography equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial computed tomography equipment market vendors that include Avonix Imaging, Baker Hughes Co., Blue Star Ltd., Bruker Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Comet Yxlon GmbH, CyXplus SAS, Dandong Aolong Radiative Instrument Group Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Nikon Corp., North Star Imaging Inc., OMRON Corp., Pinnacle X ray Solutions Inc., ProCon X Ray GmbH, Rigaku Corp., RX Solutions, Shanghai Eastimage Equipment Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., VJ Group Inc., and Werth Messtechnik GmbH. Also, the industrial computed tomography equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741946/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________