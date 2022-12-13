Apache Cassandra® Releases Major Update, Enabling Extensibility for a Cloud Native Future

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Cassandra Project has released 4.1 of Apache® Cassandra™, the open source, highly performant, distributed NoSQL database, charting a path to a more cloud native future and enabling an expanded ecosystem. The new release is part of Cassandra’s annual release schedule, and makes the database both easier to use for end users and easier to onboard key development requests from the community. Apache Cassandra is an Apache Software Foundation project.



Download Apache Cassandra 4.1 here: https://cassandra.apache.org/_/download.html

“With an incredibly stable core that was delivered in 4.0, the project is now building on that milestone toward a more cloud native future,” said Mick Semb Wever, Apache Cassandra PMC member. “The latest release emphasizes externalizing important key functions into a pluggable interface, allowing developers to extend Cassandra without altering the stable core code. Organizations using Cassandra can be more selective how each combination of features is deployed and can add a layer of flexibility to future use cases that may not exist today. This includes storage engine choice, security components, schema and user management. Users of Cassandra will see the decoupled innovation in the ecosystem in the future without the need for a major release of the project.”

4.1 improvements for the Apache Cassandra ecosystem

Pluggable persistent memory providers via new Memtable API

Paxos v2 improves LWT transaction performance by 50%

Pluggable external schema manager services

SSLContext creation pluggable/extensible

For CQL developers

Users can now group by time range

Users can now use CONTAINS and CONTAINS KEY conditions in conditional update

Users can now use IF EXISTS and IF NOT EXISTS in ALTER statements



For operators

Configurable system level guardrails to guide users in scalable use of the database

to guide users in scalable use of the database Partition denylisting tool for reducing the impact of overloaded partitions

Improved syntax for cassandra.yaml

Several new systems tables

Monitoring of top partitions by size/tombstones

Improvements to nodetool, backup and restore

For security posture

Credentials file support to CQLSH

Allow to grant permission for all tables in a keyspace

Support for pre hashed passwords in CQL

Add support for PEM based key material for SSL

“Apache Cassandra is open source technology at its best. It exceeds our database performance goals and is a critical database we are using for providing a seamless streaming experience to our customers worldwide,” said Vinay Chella, Senior Engineering Leader at Netflix. “Apache Cassandra is constantly improving. The optimization of the Paxos consensus protocol implementation means a 50% performance improvement for Lightweight Transactions (LWTs), which is what you would expect from a database with a reputation for performance.”

"Apache Cassandra is an indispensable part of our technology stack. Logate develops OpenProvider, a converged Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting (AAA) system which is absolutely business-critical for Telecoms that demand geo-redundant architectures with at least 99.99% availability. By using Apache Cassandra we have reached tens of thousands of transactions per second with multiple data center database clusters," said Danilo Mišović, product lead, Logate. "Currently, in production, we have a mixture of 3.11.x and 4.0.x versions. A year ago we switched to version 4.0.x in order to have an even more stable and performant cluster. We will start using the 4.1 version with the first stable version."

“What a difference a few years makes! I have many clients who are using Apache Cassandra without doubts about where it's headed or worries about new features. With the successful release of 4.0 and now 4.1, I like the direction Cassandra is going,” said Gil Ganz, Expert Database Consultant whose clients include Taboola and Monday.com. “I look forward to using new 4.1 features like Guardrails, SSTables UUID, and Partition denylist to deliver a richer and more customizable experience to my customers. Apache Cassandra provides usable solutions to real problems, which is great for companies of all sizes.”

Apache Cassandra is in use at organizations of all sizes like Ably, Apple, Backblaze, Bloomberg Engineering, Flant, Home Depot, Instana, Liquibase, Netflix, Target, Yelp, and thousands of other companies that have large, active data sets. Cassandra 4.1 is the newest release after the project announced a shift to a yearly release cycle last year, with releases to be supported for a three-year term .

Availability and Oversight

Apache Cassandra software is released under the Apache License v2.0 and is overseen by a volunteer, self-selected team of active contributors to the project. A Project Management Committee (PMC) guides the project's day-to-day operations, including community development and product releases.

About Apache Cassandra

Apache Cassandra is an open source, distributed, wide column store, NoSQL database management system designed to handle large amounts of data across many commodity servers, providing high availability with no single point of failure. Cassandra offers robust support for clusters spanning multiple datacenters, with asynchronous masterless replication allowing low latency operations for all clients. Cassandra's largest production deployments include Apple (more than 160,000 instances storing over 100 petabytes of data across 1,000+ clusters), Huawei (more than 30,000 instances across 300+ clusters), and Netflix (more than 10,000 instances storing 6 petabytes across 100+ clusters, with over 1 trillion requests per day), among many others. Cassandra originated at Facebook in 2008, entered the Apache Incubator in January 2009, and graduated as an Apache Top-Level Project in February 2010. For more information see: https://cassandra.apache.org/

© The Apache Software Foundation. "Apache", "Cassandra", "Apache Cassandra", and "ApacheCon" are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

