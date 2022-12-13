The Global Shape Memory Alloy Market is expected to grow by $2142.28 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.84% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Shape Memory Alloy Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05691290/?utm_source=GNW

84% during the forecast period. Our report on the shape memory alloy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the biocompatibility of Nitinol, growing application areas of shape memory alloys, and increasing use by R&D institutions in aerospace and defense and consumer products.



The shape memory alloy market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Biomedical

• Automotive

• A&D

• Others



By Type

• Nickel-titanium

• Copper-based

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of shape memory alloys with high fatigue life as one of the prime reasons driving the shape memory alloy market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of tires with shape memory alloy and the adoption of iron-based shape memory alloys in construction will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the shape memory alloy market covers the following areas:

• Shape memory alloy market sizing

• Shape memory alloy market forecast

• Shape memory alloy market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading shape memory alloy market vendors that include Allegheny Technologies Inc., Boston Centerless Inc., Confluent Medical Technologies, DYNALLOY Inc, EUROFLEX GmbH, Fort Wayne Metals Research Products Corp., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Ualloy Material Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, LB Officine Meccaniche Spa, M & T (Taiwan) Co. Ltd., Metalwerks Inc., Nanoshel LLC, Nippon Seisen Co. Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Precision Castparts Corp., ResearchGate GmbH, SAES GETTERS Spa, and Sea Bird Scientific. Also, the shape memory alloy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05691290/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________