Footwear Sole Material Market Destine to Experience Substantial Growth of USD 36,041.66 Million by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Growth and Opportunity Analysis

The Footwear sole material market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 36,041.66 million by 2029. Rising knee and ankle problems among aging population and a rise in demand for fashionable, comfortable, and convenient footwear acts as driver for the footwear sole material market growth.

Shoe soles are made from a variety of materials, including natural rubber, leather, polyurethane, and PVC compounds. The shoe sole materials consist of natural and synthetic materials, including leather and polymers, among others, having application in the manufacture of footwear soles. Numerous materials are employed for the manufacture of footwear soles depending on the type of footwear, its application, and the environment in which it is utilized. Some of the major materials include rubber, daintier and thermoplastic polyurethane. These materials are flexible, strong, and offer ultimate comfort to the wearer's feet.

For instance,

In September 2021, BASF collaborated with Hotter to provide Hotter's casual shoes with Infinergy, Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU). The combination of Hotter's cushion+technology along with BASF SE Infinergy provides exceptional cushioning to the classic shoes. This collaboration helped the company to expand its services to casual and formal wear

INOAC CORPORATION,

Unisol India,

INGOM SRL,

Vibram Corporation,

Allbirds, Inc.,

Solvay,

Soles by MICHELIN,

Arkema,

Covestro AG,

Evonik Industries AG,

BASF SE,

Dow,

Huntsman International LLC,

Asahi Kasei Corporation, and

Continental

The Footwear sole material industry report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the Footwear sole material market scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Key Market Segments Covered in Footwear Sole Material Industry Research

On the basis of product, the global footwear sole material market is segmented into non-athletic and athletic. In 2022, the non-athletic segment is expected to dominate the footwear sole material market as the demand for flip-flops is increasing for both men and women.

On the basis of soling material, the global footwear sole material market is segmented into polyurethane, rubber, EVA, PVC, PEBA, leather, and bio-materials. In 2022, rubber segment is expected to dominate the market as rubber provides protection against exposure to high temperatures.

On the basis of sole component, the global footwear sole material market is segmented into outsole, innersole, and midsole. In 2022, the outsole component segment is expected to dominate the footwear sole material market due to its tough and durable nature.

On the basis of sole type, the global footwear sole material market is segmented into new soles and repair soles. In 2022, new sole segment is expected to dominate the footwear sole material market as the new sole appears to be better in every form than the repair sole.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global footwear sole material market is segmented into direct sale/B2B, E-commerce, specialty stores, and others. In 2022, the direct sale/B2B segment is expected to dominate the footwear sole material market as it allows the manufacturers to order in bulk quantity and is cost-effective.

On the basis of end-user, the global footwear sole material market is segmented into men, women, and kids. In 2022, women segment is expected to dominate the footwear sole material market as the demand for new fashionable footwear is more among women.

Footwear Sole Material Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the Footwear sole material market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, Portugal, France, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg, and the rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia & New Zealand, and rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, and rest of Middle East and Africa.

Product segment in China country is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of increase in footwear production globally. The product segment in Italy is dominating market owing to rise in demand for fashionable, comfortable, and convenient footwear increasing demand of meat and its by-products among the consumers. Brazil is leading the growth of the global market for product segment is dominating in this country rising knee and ankle problems among ageing population.

