The Global Vitamins Market is expected to grow by $29240.02 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

Our report on the vitamins market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of product launches, growth in the geriatric population, and preventive measures for lifestyle-related diseases.



The vitamins market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food and beverages

• Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics

• Feed additives



By End-user

• Adults

• Children and teenager

• Infants



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing health consciousness among consumers as one of the prime reasons driving the vitamins market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing number of people engaging in outdoor activities and the emergence of private label brands will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the vitamins market covers the following areas:

• Vitamins market sizing

• Vitamins market forecast

• Vitamins market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vitamins market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Alltech Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Chr Hansen Holding AS, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, Sanofi SA, Vitafor NV, Vitala Foods, Zinpro Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Nestle SA, and Virbac Group. Also, the vitamins market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



