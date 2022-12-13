The Global Medical Textiles Market is expected to grow by $6,097.14 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.92% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Textiles Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05618612/?utm_source=GNW

92% during the forecast period. Our report on the medical textiles market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rowing demand for non-woven medical textiles, eExpanding elderly population, and increasing healthcare spending worldwide.



The medical textiles market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Woven medical textiles

• Non-woven medical textiles

• Knitted textiles



By Application

• Surgical

• Healthcare and hygiene products

• Extracorporeal



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for nanofibers in the medical industry as one of the prime reasons driving the medical textiles market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of biodegradable fibers for medical implants and online sales will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical textiles market vendors that include Ahlstrom Munksjo, Asahi Kasei Corp., ATEX Technologies Inc., Bally Ribbon Mills, Baltex, Cardinal Health Inc., Confluent Medical Technologies, FIBERWEB INDIA LTD., First Quality Enterprises Inc., Gebruder Aurich GmbH, Getinge AB, Kimberly Clark Corp., KOB GmbH, PFNonwovens AS, Priontex, Schoeller Textil AG, Schouw and Co., TWE GmbH and Co. KG, Tytex AS, and Freudenberg SE. Also, the medical textiles market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

