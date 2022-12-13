SEC has filed a complaint with a US District Court

English Danish

13 December 2022

As mentioned in our company announcement no. 16 of 13 December 2022, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will file a complaint against the bank in a civil securities fraud action. This complaint has now been filed and is awaiting entry of the agreed final judgment in accordance with the written consent of Danske Bank. The complaint filed is unchanged from the terms announced in our company announcement no. 16.

Read the full resolution from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission here: https://danskebank.com/-/media/danske-bank-com/file-cloud/2022/12/sec-complaint.pdf







