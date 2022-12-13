The Global Homeware Market is expected to grow by $94.05 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.54% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Homeware Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05618597/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the homeware market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization, growing construction industry globally, and increasing customer spending on home interior designing and household furnishing.



The homeware market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Hardware

• Soft furnishing and textile

• Lighting

• Window dressing



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in the availability of private-label brands as one of the prime reasons driving the homeware market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in the demand for eco-friendly homeware products and the greater impact of organized retailing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the homeware market covers the following areas:

• Homeware market sizing

• Homeware market forecast

• Homeware market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading homeware market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Avenue Supermarts Ltd., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Carrefour, Hermann Otto GmbH, Lowes Companies Inc., Macys Inc., Penney OpCo LLC, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, The Home Depot Inc., Transform SR Brands LLC, Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., Zola Inc., and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Also, the homeware market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

