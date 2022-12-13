The Global Electric Arc Furnaces Market is expected to grow by $659.73 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Arc Furnaces Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05608451/?utm_source=GNW

4% during the forecast period. Our report on the electric arc furnaces market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by lower investment requirements of electric arc furnaces route than BF-BOF route, new emission regulations in China, and increasing application of steel scrap.



The electric arc furnaces market is segmented as below:

By Type

• DC arc furnace

• AC arc furnace



By Capacity

• 100-200 tons

• 200-300 tons

• More than 300 tons

• Up to 100 tons



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing production of DRI as one of the prime reasons driving the electric arc furnaces market growth during the next few years. Also, improving power supply infrastructure and increasing private ownership in the global steel industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the electric arc furnaces market covers the following areas:

• Electric arc furnaces market sizing

• Electric arc furnaces market forecast

• Electric arc furnaces market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric arc furnaces market vendors that include ArcelorMittal SA, Berry Metal Co., Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Spa, DOSHI TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD., Electrotherm Ltd, GHI HORNOS INDUSTRIALES SL, IHI Corp., JP Steel Plantech Co., Nippon Steel Corp., Nupro Corp., Primetals Technologies Ltd., Resco Products Inc., SARRALLE, SMS group GmbH, Tam Celik Sanayi AS, Tenova Spa, Vesuvius Plc, Whiting Equipment Canada Inc., Wuxi Dongxong Heavy Arc Furnace Co. Ltd., and Xian Taoyuan Metallurgical Equipment Engineering Co. Ltd. Also, the electric arc furnaces market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

