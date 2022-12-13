PSI Named Among Computerworld’s Best Places to Work in IT List for Seventh Straight Year

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planned Systems International, Inc. (PSI), a leading provider of IT solutions and services for the federal government, today announced that it has been named as one of the top 100 “Best Places to Work in IT” by IDG Communication’s Insider Pro and Computerworld. This marks PSI’s seventh consecutive year on the 100-company list.



"PSI is honored to be recognized as a top IT employer seven years in a row by Computerworld,” said Andy Acuna, Chief Information Officer. “An important aspect of PSI’s mission for the past 34 years has been to create a culture of taking care of our people and building a dynamic workplace that fosters collaboration and innovation. We want to publicly thank our amazing employees for the excellent work they perform every day to create valuable IT solutions that achieve incredible results for our customers.”

PSI’s executive team works diligently to offer an employee-friendly culture that values diversity, a world-class training program, open lines of communication with Management, and the right tools to position employees for success and help them thrive.

“Adapting to a ‘new normal’ has put additional demands on IT organizations of all sizes,” said Rob O’Regan, global director of Foundry’s Computerworld. “This year’s winning companies have stepped up with increased IT staffing and a variety of innovative professional development opportunities. The result of these efforts is that not only are IT staffs engaged and productive, but the entire business benefits from IT’s ability to support evolving workplace models and changing business and customer needs. Importantly, this year’s award winners are laser-focused on diversity initiatives to expand the IT talent pool and promote workplace diversity and inclusion,” O’Regan added.

For more information about PSI’s career opportunities, please visit our Careers page.

