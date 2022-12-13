Global Bitumen Emulsifiers Market Size To Worth $109.19 Million by 2030 | CAGR 8.5%

New York, United States , Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Bitumen Emulsifiers Market Size to grow from USD 52.40 million in 2021 to USD 109.19 million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period. One of the key drivers of Bitumen Emulsifiers market expansion is due to Increase use of bitumen emulsions in place of traditional emulsions due to their better properties will drive market growth throughout the projected period.

The Cationic segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the Product, the global Bitumen Emulsifiers Market is categorized into Anionic,Cationic and Non-ionic. The Cationic segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. The Cationic market category now has the largest market share and is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR over the anticipated years because for a variety of construction and maintenance projects involving roads and buildings, cationic bitumen emulsifier is the ideal product.

Due to this, the category gained more than 75% of the market for bitumen emulsifiers globally in 2020, and it is predicted that it would have promising growth over the next years. They are the most extensively utilised product type in the world due to their excellent coating and adhesion qualities with a variety of aggregates. Cationic bitumen emulsifiers are best suited for use with bitumen emulsions since the majority of the particles used with them are negatively charged.

The Unmodified bitumen segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the End-users, the Bitumen Emulsifiers Market is categorized into Polymer modified bitumen and Unmodified bitumen. The Unmodified bitumen segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Throughout the forecast period, the Unmodified bitumen segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position while expanding at the fastest CAGR because the availability of the commodity, cheap cost, simplicity of producing unaltered bitumen, and rising demand in developing economies are only a few of the reasons for the market's expansion.

The demand for bitumen emulsifiers for usage in unaltered bitumen emulsions will increase as road building operations increase in several nations in Asia Pacific and Latin America to improve their domestic logistics networks.

Browse 46 market data Tables and 56 Figures spread through 279 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Global Bitumen Emulsifiers Market Size ”, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product (Anionic, Cationic and Non-ionic), By End-users (Polymer modified bitumen and Unmodified bitumen) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made an adverse impact on credit portfolios. There has been an unprecedented rise in unemployment and disruption in economic activity, putting a strain on the solvency of customers and companies. Central banks have taken a proactive approach by injecting liquidity into the market by lowering interest rates and asset purchase programs. Managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets were hard enough with ongoing geopolitical tensions, international trade wars, and the occasional hurricanes and earthquakes.

The current pandemic situation has forced chief risk officers and their teams to recalibrate old assumptions and models used to manage and monitor risk. COVID-109.19’s global impact has shown that interconnectedness plays an important role in international cooperation. As a result, many governments started rushing toward identifying, evaluating, and procuring reliable solutions powered by AI.

North America to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Global Bitumen Emulsifiers Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. Asia- Pacific is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. The demand for Bitumen Emulsifiers is being driven by the rising acceptance by the market. Increased government efforts, increased investment in road development, and an expanding construction industry all contribute to the region's rapid expansion. The Asia Pacific region led the market and is anticipated to keep doing so in the future because of the various efforts and programmes put in place by governments to construct public infrastructure.

Some of the Key Developments:

In March 2021, the United States government presented its USD 2 trillion infrastructure investment plan. Of which, USD 600 billion will be used to upgrade physical infrastructure, including roads, bridges, water systems, airports, and trains.

In October 2021, In the smart city of Agartala, the government began a conversion project for 15 important highways.

In September 2021, the 3,824 km of national highways were constructed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Roadways.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Companies Covered: Asphalt & Bitumen West Corporation ATDM CO. LTD BP PLC BMI Group China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ENEOS Corporation Exxon Mobil Corporation GOIL Ltd. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd KRATON CORPORATION Marathon Petroleum Corporation Nynas AB Raha Bitumen Inc. Royal Dutch Shell PLC Suncor Energy Inc. and others 20+ prominent key players we have added in the final report.

