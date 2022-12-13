The Global Blockchain Market is expected to grow by $4936.05 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 52.21% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blockchain Market in Supply Chain Industry 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05603982/?utm_source=GNW

21% during the forecast period. Our report on the blockchain market in supply chain industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing number of cargo thefts, increasing complexities due to time-bound deliveries and customization of supply chain, and the booming e-commerce industry.



The blockchain market in supply chain industry is segmented as below:

By Application

• Transportation

• Warehousing

• Others



By Type

• Public

• Private

• Hybrid



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advent of blockchain-as-a-service as one of the prime reasons driving the blockchain market growth in supply chain industry during the next few years. Also, the growth of quantum computing and the emergence of blockchain analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the blockchain market in supply chain industry covers the following areas:

• Blockchain market sizing

• Blockchain market forecast

• Blockchain market analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blockchain market vendors in supply chain industry that include Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Auxesis Services and Technologies International, Bitfury Group Ltd., Capgemini Service SAS, ConsenSys Software Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., GuardTime AS, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NB Ventures Inc., Omnichain Solutions, SAP SE, Tencent Holdings Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., VeChain Technology, Wipro Ltd., Oracle Corp., and Microsoft Corp. Also, the blockchain market in supply chain industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05603982/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________