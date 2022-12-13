The Global Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market is expected to grow by $1,304.85 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.05% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05570376/?utm_source=GNW

05% during the forecast period. Our report on the powered air purifying respirator market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of end-user industries, the rise in availability of NIOSH-approved PAPR, and the increased focus on manufacturing PAPR in compliance with industry standards.



The powered air purifying respirator market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Full-face mask PAPR

• Half-mask PAPR

• Helmets, Hoods, and visors



By Application

• Industrial

• Pharmaceutical and healthcare

• Oil and gas

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing focus on emergency management as one of the prime reasons driving the powered air purifying respirator market growth during the next few years. Also, the influx of improved features in PAPR and the rise in the adoption of modular PAPR will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the powered air purifying respirator market covers the following areas:

• Powered air purifying respirator market sizing

• Powered air purifying respirator market forecast

• Powered air purifying respirator market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading powered air purifying respirator market vendors that include 3M Co., Allegro Industries, Avon Protection plc, CleanSpace Technology Pty Ltd, Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, ED Bullard Co., Gentex Corp., Honeywell International Inc., ILC Dover LP, Irillic Pvt. Ltd., Jupiter Surface Technologies, Miller Electric Manufacturing Co., MSA Safety Inc., National Safety Solution, Optrel AG, RSG Safety BV, SHIGEMATSU WORKS Co. Ltd., Sundstrom Safety AB, VENUS Safety and Health Pvt. Ltd., and Zeotech AB. Also, the powered air purifying respirator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

