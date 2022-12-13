The Global Blockchain Technology Market is expected to grow by $2230.89 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 39.78% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blockchain Technology Market in Transportation and Logistics Industry 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05566320/?utm_source=GNW

89 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 39.78% during the forecast period. Our report on the blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of blockchain technology for trucking, the booming e-commerce industry, and the growing number of cargo thefts.



The blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry is segmented as below:

By Mode of Transportation

• Land

• Sea

• Others



By End-user

• SMEs

• Large enterprises



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advent of baas as one of the prime reasons driving the blockchain technology market growth in transportation and logistics industry during the next few years. Also, rise in strategic alliances and growing demand for green logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry covers the following areas:

• Blockchain technology sizing

• Blockchain technology market forecast

• Blockchain technology market analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blockchain technology market vendors in transportation and logistics industry that include Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Amcon Soft, Arateg, Capgemini Service SAS, Cargoledger, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Koopman Logistics Group BV, Microsoft Corp., modum.io AG, OpenLedger, Oracle Corp., PixelPlex, SAP SE, Slync Inc., Sweetbridge Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Also, the blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

