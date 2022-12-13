The Global Electronics Manufacturing Services Market is expected to grow by $167.02 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronics Manufacturing Services Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483801/?utm_source=GNW

6% during the forecast period. Our report on the electronics manufacturing services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of electronics manufacturing services providers in economies with low hourly wages, reduced time to market and improved access to emerging markets, and the growing focus on core competencies or on compensating for lack of in-house expertise.



The electronics manufacturing services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Computing and consumer appliances

• Telecommunication

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Others



By Service Type

• Electronics design and engineering

• Electronics assembly

• Electronics Manufacturing

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the collaborative co-innovation partnership with electronics manufacturing services providers as one of the prime reasons driving the electronics manufacturing services market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of collaborative robots for electronics manufacturing and the lifting of trade barriers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the electronics manufacturing services market covers the following areas:

• Electronics manufacturing services market sizing

• Electronics manufacturing services market forecast

• Electronics manufacturing services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electronics manufacturing services market vendors that include Accton Technology Corp., Benchmark Electronics Inc., Celestica Inc., Compal Electronics Inc., Creation Technologies LLC, Data I/O Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., ESCATEC Sdn. Bhd., First International Computer Inc., Flex Ltd., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Integrated Micro Electronics Inc, Jabil Inc., Key Tronic Corp, Kimball Electronics Inc., Kitron ASA, Neo Tech Inc., Plexus Corp., Sanmina Corp., and Venture Corp. Ltd. Also, the electronics manufacturing services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

