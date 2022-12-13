The Global Animal Health Diagnostics Market is expected to grow by $1956.81 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.63% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Animal Health Diagnostics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445337/?utm_source=GNW

63% during the forecast period. Our report on the animal health diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in pet humanization, rising awareness about zoonotic diseases, and increasing dependency on livestock products.



The animal health diagnostics market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Livestock

• Companion



By End-user

• Veterinary hospitals

• Veterinary clinics

• Diagnostic centers



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the gowning preference for health monitors as one of the prime reasons driving the animal health diagnostics market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances and rising pet adoption will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading animal health diagnostics market vendors that include Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio X Diagnostics SA, BioNote Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Eurolyser Diagnostics GmbH, FUJIFILM Corp., Heska Corp., Id Vet India Pvt. Ltd., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., INDICAL Bioscience GmbH, Neogen Corp., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics, SWISSAVANS AG, Teco Diagnostics, URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd., VCA Inc., Virbac Group, Zoetis Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the animal health diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

