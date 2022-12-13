The Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market is expected to grow by $46241.15 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.85% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03884170/?utm_source=GNW

15 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.85% during the forecast period. Our report on the medical device manufacturing outsourcing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing focus of OEMs on reducing medical device manufacturing costs, growing complexities in product design and development, and emerging countries as preferred outsourcing destination for medical device manufacturing.



The medical device manufacturing outsourcing market is segmented as below:

By Product

• EMS

• Raw materials

• Finished goods



By Medical Device Regulatory Classification

• Class II

• Class III

• Class I



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing M&A activities as one of the prime reasons driving the medical device manufacturing outsourcing market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in manufacturing medical devices and increasing consumption of class I medical devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the medical device manufacturing outsourcing market covers the following areas:

• Medical device manufacturing outsourcing market sizing

• Medical device manufacturing outsourcing market forecast

• Medical device manufacturing outsourcing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical device manufacturing outsourcing market vendors that include Benchmark Electronics Inc., Cadence Inc., Celestica Inc., Cirtec Medical, Eurofins Scientific SE, Flex Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Integer Holdings Corp., Jabil Inc., Kimball Electronics Inc., NN Inc., Nortech Systems Inc., Plexus Corp., Sanmina Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tecomet Inc., TRICOR Systems Inc., and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Also, the medical device manufacturing outsourcing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

