The Global Iron Castings Market is expected to grow by 23204.12 thousand t during 2023-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period

15% during the forecast period. Our report on the iron castings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in the automobile segment, an increase in demand from housing and infrastructure segments, and industrialization in developing countries.



The iron castings market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automobile

• Industrial machinery

• Infrastructure and construction machines

• Power

• Others



By Product

• Gray iron

• Duct iron

• Malleable iron



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the modernization of the foundry industry as one of the prime reasons driving the iron castings market growth during the next few years. Also, the surge in consumption of cast iron products in the renewable energy segment and advances in technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the iron castings market covers the following areas:

• Iron castings market sizing

• Iron castings market forecast

• Iron castings market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading iron castings market vendors that include Benton Foundry Inc., BMF GROUP, chamberlin Plc, Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd., Decatur Foundry Inc., Deeco Metals, Endurance Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Krakatau Posco, MAGMA Giessereitechnologie GmbH, NINGBO INNOVAW MECHANICAL CO., LTD, OSCO Industries Inc., Plymouth Foundry Inc., Qingdao Tian Hua Yi He Foundry Factory, Reliance Foundry Co. Ltd., Shibaura Machine CO., LTD, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, Waupaca Foundry Inc., and Willman Industries Inc. Also, the iron castings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

