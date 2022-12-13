The Global BCD Power IC Market is expected to grow by $11,032.12 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global BCD Power IC Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03623998/?utm_source=GNW

48% during the forecast period. Our report on the BCD power IC market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in smart home and smart grid technology, the proliferation of smartphones and tablets, and energy-efficient devices gaining traction on a global scale.



The BCD power IC market is segmented as below:

By Type

• High-voltage BCD

• High-density BCD



By End-user

• ICT

• Consumer electronics

• Automotive

• Manufacturing

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies miniaturization as one of the prime reasons driving the BCD power IC market growth during the next few years. Also, automation in automobiles and the emergence of IoT will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the BCD power IC market covers the following areas:

• Bcd power IC market sizing

• Bcd power IC market forecast

• Bcd power IC market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading BCD power IC market vendors that include Analog Devices Inc., China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd, Diodes Inc., GlobalFoundaries US Inc., Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Inomize Ltd., MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ROHM Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Tower Semiconductor Ltd., United Microelectronics Corp., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Also, the BCD power IC market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



