The Global Haptics Market is expected to grow by $7,523.18 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period

Our report on the haptics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of HD haptics, demand for interactive sensory experience, and increased demand for in-car infotainment services.



The haptics market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Consumer electronics

• Automotive and Transportation

• Others



By Component

• Hardware

• Software



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the evolution of smart material actuator technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the haptics market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of ultrahaptics and the integration of haptics with driver-state monitoring systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the haptics market covers the following areas:

• Haptics market sizing

• Haptics market forecast

• Haptics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading haptics market vendors that include 3D Systems Corp, AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd., Alps Alpine Co. Ltd, Analog Devices Inc., Dongwoon Anatech Co. Ltd., Force Dimension, HAPTION SA, IMAGIS Co. Ltd., Immersion Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, Microchip Technology Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp, OSRAM GmbH, Precision Microdrives Ltd., SMK Corp., Synaptics Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and Ultraleap Ltd. Also, the haptics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

